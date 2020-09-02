Fayose-backed PDP chair preaches peace

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

THE new Factional Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, has urged members to forget their differences and embrace peace.

Kolawole, who was addressing PDP supporters at the party’s secretariat at Ajilosun in Ado-Ekiti, stressed the need for aggrieved members to sheathe their swords, to ensure PDP re-launches itself into political prominence.

The factional chairman, who is loyal to former governor Ayodele Fayose, promised to reach out to Senator Biodun Olujimi and her loyalists to unify the party and reinforce it.

He said the state chapter remained solid and indivisible against insinuation that the party was factionalised as a result of the crisis that had trailed the conduct of the ward, local government and state congresses.