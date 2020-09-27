FCDO trains women to fight coronavirus in Jigawa

Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

AS part of a new strategy to intensify the fight against the spread of coronavirus, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom (FCDO) has employed and trained 60 women on personal prevention and infection control.

Speaking at the inauguration of the training of the women drawn from 27 local government areas in the state, State Team Leader of the FCDO’s projects titled LAFIYA programme, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada, said “Women as mothers have a vital role to play in reducing the spread of any disease in the community.”

Dr. Maiwada noted that “the two-day training is aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus disease and each to go back to her community and educate them about the reality of the disease, personal prevention and infection control in the state.”

He explained that, “The training of women development officers would give them light on how to contribute their quota toward social mobilisation as well as mitigate and control the spread of Covid-19 in their communities.”

Read Also: Police take over Jigawa APC secretariat

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Yalwa Da’u Tijjani, who was represented by her Permanent Secretary, urged the participants to concentrate and extend the skills to other women at down levels.

She commended FCDO for the programme and assured of more government support for the success of the programme.