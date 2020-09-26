FCSC Issues Directive To All Civil Servants Concerning Proposed NLC, TUC Strike

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has issued a directive to all civil servants concerning the proposed strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) billed for Monday, September 28, 2020.

The directive was contained in a circular dated September 25, 2020, and signed by the Head of Civil Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

According to the circular sighted by The Street Journal, the Civil Service notified public servants that the Federal Government’s team is meeting with unions to work out modalities to abort the planned strike action, noting that there was already an injunction from the National Industrial Court restraining the labour unions from embarking on any strike,

The memo added that all civil servants from Grade Level 12 and all essential workers must report to work on Monday.

The letter read:

THE NIGERIAN LABOUR UNIONS PLANNED INDUSTRIAL ACTION Sequel to the call by the Labour Unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, 28th September, 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the Labour Unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action. Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction from the National Industrial Court issued 24th September 2020, restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice. Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties. Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are therefore enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers and ensure strict compliance.

