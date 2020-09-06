FCT police arrests car thief who stole FRSC patrol van

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the FCT Police Command, on Saturday, arrested a car thief who stole a patrol van belonging to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) headquarters from where it was packed at Wise Zone 5, Abuja.

The arrest was made at Bwari area which is a border community between FCT and Kaduna state.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, FCT Police Spokesman confirmed the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the vehicle.

He said, “In prompt response to a distress call received by the FCT Police Command’s control room, the Command on 5th September,2020 arrested one Hamisu Tukur 25 years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Headquarters stationed at Sky Memorial, Wuse Zone 5.

“The fleeing suspect was arrested by the eagle-eyed Police Operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation, following calls received from the FRSC Headquarters by the Command’s control room.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspect are: one (1) white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key.

“While reassuring residents of its resolve to protect lives and property, the Command enjoined residents to promptly report.”

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.