FCT residents commend INEC innovations, performance in Edo polls

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on its performance at the just concluded Sept. 19, governorship election in Edo state.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja expressed their joy that the election was relatively peaceful and that INEC deserved commendation for its innovations.

A businessman, Mr Christopher Chidi, said although there were logistics challenges in few places, INEC’s performance was an improvement over previous elections.

Chidi said that one of the innovations that made the election success was the introduction of the election “Result Viewing Portal” recently launched by INEC.



This photograph taken on September 19, 2020 shows a billboard showing incumbent governor of Edo State and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Godwin Obaseki and deputy Philip Shaibu during the Edo State governorship elections in Benin City, Midwestern Nigeria, on September 19, 2020. – Hundreds of thousand voters gathered at the polls in Edo State, Midwestern Nigeria to elect a new governor or re-elect the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term, the first elections in Africa’s most populous country amidst coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)



“The portal has made it difficult for politicians to alter election results at the collation wards, Local or state collation centre,” Chidi said.

A teacher, Mrs Ife Otitonaiye, commended INEC for living up to its promise of credible election in Edo.

“Going by what we read and heard in the news and online it seems the election was relatively peaceful.

“I can say that INEC tried its best in the election and we hope it will translate to future elections,” Otitonaiye

A civil servant, who gave his name simply as Mr Moses, also commended the performance of INEC in Edo saying, “with what happened I can rate INEC’s performance at least 70 per cent.

“The election went well and PDP won a majority of the votes with a peaceful atmosphere.

“With what we have seen as the results I will give INEC at least 70 per cent in performance compared to what happened in Kogi.

“The innovations from INEC, especially the result view portal are highly commendable.

“The portal contributed a lot to the success and credibility of the election.

“On the portal, the results from the polling units are displayed life, nobody can tamper with it or the mandate of the people as expressed by them at the polling units.

“I commended what INEC has done in Edo state and we are hopeful it will be extended to future elections, especially the forthcoming governorship elections in Ondo State,” Moses said.

A student, Sunday Edor, said the election was an indication that the wish of the people prevailed in Edo.



Edor, who congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate and winner of the election, advised him to use the mandate freely given to him to work for the people of Edo state.

