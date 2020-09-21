FCTA captures 300,000 households for social plan 

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the second phase of registration of vulnerable persons in Abuja for its Social Investment Programme.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu stated this at a 3-day training for community-based targeting team at the legislative chamber, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abuja.

Aliyu revealed that the second phase, which targets communities in AMAC, Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils, was coming after completion of the first phase which captured poor and vulnerable persons in Abaji, Kuje and Kwali Area councils.

Represented by her Special Assistant and FCT Focal Person on Social Safety Net Programmes, Chiwendu Eteyen Amba, Aliyu said that over 88,000 poor households were registered in more than 400 communities in the first phase of the programme.

”It is on record that as at August 2020, a total number of 88,464 poor and vulnerable households and 309,509 individuals from 408 communities across the three Area Councils were identified and registered into the National Social Register (NSR)”.