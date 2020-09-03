Fear Grips Customers As Fraudsters Hack FCMB Database, Steal Customers N900 Million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, August 28, arraigned seven suspected fraudsters before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly hacking into the computer database of First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The fraudsters were alleged to have transferred over N900 million belonging FCMB customers into an unknown account.

The EFCC identified the fraudsters as Gideon Oluwatimileyin, Abiodun Aina, Samuel Adenitiri, Oluwasegu Daliu, Olaitan Ajibola Sheu, Moyosore Suleiman and Adeyinka Akinjin.

The EFCC arraigned the suspects on a two-count charge of conspiracy to defraud and unauthorized access to FCMB’s computer materials and software.

The prosecution counsel, Benedict Chima Benneth, informed the court that the suspects allegedly committed the offence on 10th March 2018 in Lagos, thus contravening Sections 325, 388 of the State Law, No.11, Vol.44, 2015.

“The defendants also conspired to defraud FCMB by gaining unauthorized access and alteration of its data program that enabled the transfer and withdrawal from FCMB accounts to various other banks accounts via POS & ATM.

“The defendants did effect unauthorized modifications, alterations, and adjustment of the bank computer data program by increasing the transaction withdrawal limits and transaction counts of the victim, customers’ accounts as programmed by the bank, that enables you to make withdrawals and transfers from various FCMB points nationwide.

“The defendants also did gain access and link to the debit card platform and profile of FCMB through the profile of a contact centre staff and viewed without authorization, the account balances of various victims, customers of the bank that enabled you make withdrawals and transfers from various FCMB points nationwide, of the sum of N900, 775, 757 property of depositors and various customers of FCMB.”

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja High Court thereafter granted bail to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd accused persons following a bail application from their lawyers, Mr. M. Oluwadirun and Olusola Olaleye.

Justice Taiwo granted the trio a-N20 million bail bond with two sureties in like sum, proof of tax payment and landownership in Lagos.

The case was adjourned till 16 September 2020 for trial.

