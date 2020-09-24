FEC okays $1.96b for Kano-Niger Republic rail project

National Security Adviser to the President, Gen. Babagana Monguno (left); Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed during the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja… yesterday. PHOTO: PHILIP OJISUA

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, approved $1.96 billion for the construction of the Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in the Niger Republic.

It also sanctioned N745.2 million for the hiring of eight more field forensic auditors for the audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and N12.088 billion for Section 2 of the Umuahia/Bende/Ohafia highway, which is a 45-kilometer distance from Section 1.

Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosures while addressing State House correspondents after the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

On the rail project, Amaechi said his ministry presented two memoranda that got express approval.

The project is covering 248 kilometres and traversing seven senatorial districts of the North.

Mohammed, who briefed for his Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the council okayed the purchase of 1,800 units of laptop computers for training schools and computer-based test examinations at three Nigeria Customs institutions.

On his part, Fashola confirmed that a memorandum for the Abia road was presented and approved.

Also speaking, Akpabio attested to the recruitment of more experts to execute the NDDC job.

Similarly, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said: “We considered the award of contract for the procurement of 52 operational Green Maria vehicles to facilitate operations of the Nigeria Correctional Service.”

