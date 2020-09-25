Fed Govt receives sample collection booths from Korea

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja and Moses Emorinken, Abuja

THE Federal Government on Thursday received three “Smart Walk-through Booths” for COVID-19 sample collection donated by the Republic of Korea to fast-track the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The handover ceremony was performed at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC’s) National Reference Laboratory, in Abuja.

Director of Press of the Federal Ministry of Health Olujimi Oyetomi made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, “The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, expressed appreciations to the Government of Korea for the donation of the 3 Smart Walk-through Booths for COVID-19 sample collection to the Nigerian Government.