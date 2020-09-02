FG Approves Restructuring Of NCAA, Cuts Directorates To Six

A logo of the NCAA.

The Federal Government has approved the restructuring of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the safety oversight agency of the aviation industry in the country.

NCAA Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Captain Musa Nuhu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday

He explained that the restructuring affected the directorates of the agency – the major organs of the agency.

Nuhu revealed that the directorates which used to been nine have now been cut down to six.

He listed the new and retained directorates to include the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards (DAWS), Directorate of Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT), and Directorate of Air Transport Regulations (DATR).

Others are Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Directorate of Finance and Accounts (DFA), and the Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR&A).

The NCAA boss noted that the Directorate of Consumer Protection (DCP) and Directorate of General Aviation (DGA) have been phased out.

He added that while the former was merged with the DATR, the latter was subsumed under the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards.

According to Nuhu, the government has appointed two new directors to take charge of the Directorates of Airworthiness Standards (DAWS) and Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT).

“The newly appointed directors, who are aviation professions with several decades of industry experience in their areas of expertise in the aviation industry, are Engineer Kayode Ajiboye for DAWS and Captain Elisha Bahago for DOLT,” the statement said.

The NCAA boss stated that the approved restructuring was aimed at repositioning the agency for effective and efficient service delivery.

He said it was also to entrench a robust safety oversight system, in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and recommended practices, while enabling the regulatory body to resolve current and emerging challenges facing the industry.