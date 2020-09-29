FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday As Nigeria Marks 60th Independence Anniversary

The Nigerian flag spotted at the Eagle Square ahead of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day Celebration in Abuja, Nigeria on September 29, 2020. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on Tuesday on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians on the Celebration of the Country’s Diamond Jubilee and assured them of Government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

He said “our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

“A country of about 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope” Aregbesola said.

The minister further stated that although celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, the nation cannot avoid the imperative of a low-keyed celebration as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the present Administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he said, shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.

“We must together make Nigeria great”, Aregbesola said.