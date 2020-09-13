FG pledges support to Kebbi flood victim

Flooded area

The Federal Government on Saturday pledged to support Kebbi flood victims to mitigate the devastation caused by flooding in the state.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, made the pledge in Argungu during a courtesy call on Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, to sympathise with flood victims across the state.

Nanono, who was accompanied by Gov. Atiku Bagudu and some Federal and State Government officials, said the federal government was concerned with the massive flood disaster in the state and other parts of the country.

He said he was in the state to holistically assess the extent of damage caused by the flood.

“This is with the view to ascertaining the extent of damages to farmlands, livestocks, houses and other infrastructure. We will also go back to Abuja, compile our report and submit same.

”The Federal Government will come to the aid of the victims, including those who have lost their livestocks,” he said.



Nanono urged farmers not to be discouraged, adding that efforts were on to provide early maturing seeds of rice, maize and other food crops to them.

He said it would reduce the impact of the disasters on food security and losses incurred by farmers.

Nanono said that the state governor had contributed a lot towards food security in the country.

He said that the state had a positive effect on food security in the country, adding that the state was now the hub of rice production.

In his remarks, Mera, commended the Federal Government for showing concern to the plight of the flood victims in the state.

He also commended Bagudu for showing deep concern and unrelenting commitment to offer immediate assistance to the flood victims.

On his part, Bagudu said “being on a downward slope, the state received the brunt of release of water from Goronyo and Bakalori dams upstream and River Niger by authorities of Republic of Niger.”

Bugudu said that farmers lost farmlands, crops, animals and fishing ponds while commending them for their resilience and perseverence.

Bagudu expressed appreciation to minister, the CBN and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) for coming to the state to sympathise with its people.

The governor affirmed the commitment of his administration to offering the victims the necessary moral and material support to replant.

Earlier, the Chairman of Wheat Farmers Association, Alhaji Abdullahi Argungu, said that the entire Fadama rice fields in the state was submerged by the flood.



”90 per cent of the farmlands have been submerged by the floods. Farmers made the largest replanting of rice ever recorded in the state before flood water washed everything,” he said.

Argungu appealed to the federal government and authorities concerned to provide the farmers with improved seeds of maize , cassava, potatoes and other varieties immediately for planting.

