FG Projects Assessment Committee visits Immigration service

CGI Muhammad Babandede with Ukaigwu Lilian and Rajeem Aremu – representatives of the FG projects Independent Assessment Committee during the committee’s visit to the NIS headquarters in Abuja

The Federal Government Independent Assessment Committee visited the Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to access the performance of the service.

The NIS spokesperson, Mr Sunday James disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

James said that the visit which was an initiative of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was part of preparations for the ministerial performance retreat.