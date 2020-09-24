FG receives sample collection booths from Korea

Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Federal Government Thursday received three (3) Smart Walk-through Booths for COVID-19 sample collection, donated by the Republic of Korea to fast-track the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The handover ceremony was performed at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC’s) National Reference Laboratory, in Abuja.

The Director of Press of the Federal Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi, made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, “The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora expressed appreciations to the Government of Korea for the donation of the 3 Smart Walk-through Booths for COVID-19 sample collection to the Nigerian Government. He said the gesture has shown that the Republic of Korea is a true friend of Nigeria ‘because a friend in need is a friend indeed.’

“The Honourable Minister of State said that these Smart Walk-through Booths are expected to provide medical staff with effective protection during sample collection, support mass screening for COVID-19 in a timely and efficient manner and reduce the usage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) during test sample collection.

“Dr Mamora told the gathering that the Booths will be put into effective use at the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, the Central Public Health Laboratory, and the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research in Lagos. He charged the beneficiaries to ensure decency in the use and also cultivate maintenance culture for the Booths.”

His Excellency, Maj. Gen. Lee In-tae (rtd), the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, who was represented by Mr Woochan Chang, the KOICA Country Director commended all the frontline health workers and professionals for their resilience in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ambassador stated that the donation of the 3 Smart Walk-through Booths for COVID-19 sample collection marks another milestone in the bilateral relations between his country and Nigeria which has been established since 1980, adding that as a key bilateral partner, Republic of Korea have continually engaged in the advancement of existing excellent cooperation projects for Nigeria in maternal and child health, education, amongst others, and recently the COVID-19 response. ‘I believe the donation of the Smart Walk-through Booths has further consolidated the bilateral relations which marks the 40th Anniversary this year,” he said.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, with the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, HE Lee In-tae, at the handover ceremony of the three Smart Walk-Through Booths for COVID-19 sample collection, on Thursday in Abuja.

“He explained some key features of the Booths which include High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter, High-Efficiency Bi-directional Fan Module, Air Conditioning and Heat System to make the environment conducive for Medical Staff to collect the sample, Intercom System and LED Control Panel.

“The Ambassador requested the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure efficiency and good maintenance of these Booths at the deployed locations in the country,” it added.