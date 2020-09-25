FG Secures Another Court Order Barring Industrial Action On Monday

A flag of a Nigerian labour union.

The Federal Government on Friday obtained a fresh order barring the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on their planned strike scheduled to commence on Monday.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja again issued the restraining order following an ex-parte application by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the same judge made a similar restraining ex-parte order in favour of a civil society group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, on Thursday.

The Acting Director of the Department of Civil Litigation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Maimuna Shiru, and Mr Tijjani Gazali, led the Federal Government’s team who moved the ex-parte application that was later granted by Justice Galadima.

The NLC and TUC had jointly declared a nationwide strike billed to start on Monday to press for the reversal of the recent hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.