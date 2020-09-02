FG to narrow gender gap in science, technology sector

The Federal Government is set to narrow the gender gap in the science and technology sector to achieve a more inclusive socio-economic development.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this yesterday when he received the chairperson of the Women Leadership Institute and former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, in his office in Abuja.

He said that the role of women could not be underrated and that the development efforts of the government could not be achieved without the active contribution of women to science, technology, and innovation.

“The ministry has made a lot of efforts in encouraging the girl child to focus more on science, technology, and innovation, “ the minister said, reiterating that for Nigeria to achieve meaningful development, everyone needed to be on board to make the economy grow and be globally competitive.

Onu, who noted that Nigeria experienced economic downturn because of her dependence on resources and the fall in crude oil prices, said the situation made knowledge and innovation-driven economy imperative.

Earlier, Chikwe said her institute, charged with the key mandate to develop the leadership capacity of women, was seeking closer cooperation with the ministry on gender-based development.

According to her, the institute is non-partisan and will accommodate women across all political spectrum to re-orientate on gender issues and development.

In another development, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, urged state ministries of education, science, and technology to leverage the various Federal Government programmes aimed at technological development of the country.

Abdullahi made the call when he received the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, in his office yesterday.

He urged the commissioner and the people of Nasarawa State to particularly take advantage of the Federal Government’s STI policy to enhance their technological and innovation capacity.

The minister, who acknowledged the challenges faced by female students in the northern part of the country, urged Nasarawa to sensitize schools in the state on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Earlier, Sabo called on the ministry to support and assist her state in laboratory equipment in their technical colleges and vocational centres.