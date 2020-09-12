Daily News

FG to upgrade FMC, Owerri to teaching hospital

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has said that the Federal Government will be upgrading the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri to a teaching hospital.

Oloriegbe who dropped this hint while on inspection tour of the facilities at the centre said that the nation stands to benefit immeasurably if the centre is upgraded.

“I have raised the issue and  plans are on top gear to upgrade the centre to a teaching hospital. The centre has the site and human resources available. The nation will be better off for it because of the quantum of road traffic accidents. It will attract human resources and save foreign exchange for the country.”

Though there are many ongoing  projects at the centre, Oloriegbe said the committee would find a way  to raise the allocation of the centre in the 2021 budget.

“The centre has several ongoing projects, we will do little now but in the 2021 budget we will  see how to support and see most of these projects are completed in record time.”

He,  however, said the government cannot fund the project  alone, adding that the committee would be discussing the issue of partnership with the management to how some of the projects could come under private partnership.

The Medical Director, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu, said that despite the challenges at the centre, patients go away with satisfaction.

