FG trains 1,500 unemployed youths

From James Azania, Lokoja

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kogi State has commenced the training of 1,500 unemployed youths under her vocational skills development programme. This is to enable them acquire skills in various trades.

Giving a breakdown, yesterday in Lokoja, the NDE state coordinator, Mallam Zakari Abubakar said that the training “comprises of 150 youths under the special basic NOAS programme; 300 in cosmetology, while 50 youths will be recruited and trained in each of the 21 LGAs across the state.

A statement issued at the end of the briefing by the Head, Information and Public Relations (NDE-Kogi), Mr. Wada Williams further enumerated the categories of the training programmes.

Those to be trained at the LG levels are to acquire skills in various trades, including hairdressing, fashion and design, GSM repairs, aluminum fabrication and computer appreciation, for a period of three months.

The programme is to run simultaneously across all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He further stated that during the period, the trainees will be paid monthly stipends while the master tradesmen, who they are to be attached to will also be paid allowances.

He reiterated the desire of the NDE Director General (DG), Dr Nasiru Arugungu to create jobs for the teaming unemployed youths, in fulfillment of the mandate of the directorate, and as part of the quest to actualize one of the objectives of the President Muhammed Buhari-led administration.

Representative of the Director, Vocational Skills Development Department at the NDE headquarters, Mr. Igwuesi Onyekwulu enjoined the trainees to take their training seriously as it has the potential of uplifting their living standard.

One of the trainees, Miss Joy Ameh thanked the NDE for the opportunity given to them.