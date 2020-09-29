FG unveils historical exhibition to celebrate nation’s independence

#NigeriaAt60: Minister Opens Historical Exhibition, Hails Role of Arts in National Unity. Phoo; twitter/fmicnigeria

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has restated the role of arts in the promotion of national unity.

He stated this in Abuja, yesterday, at the opening ceremony of the Historical Exhibition, being organised to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Mohammed stressed the importance of arts in promoting Nigeria’s togetherness, which he said, is inherited from major cultural streams and is reflected in the diversity of styles.

“Our artists are not mere imitators, rather, they work from intimate understanding, knowledge, and experience of local life, which they are part of. Only in this way can arts be meaningful and fulfill a need to identify and express ourselves as Nigerians, thus enhancing our attitudes which will help to strengthen our unity,” he said.

He said the Federal Government was using the historical exhibition to reflect on the society, its way of life, realities, dreams, and vision for the future.

Speaking, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Isu-Gekpe, said the exhibition had input from agencies such as the National Archives, National Gallery of Arts, National Council for Arts and Culture, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, and the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

MEANWHILE, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, applauded the bond of friendship between Nigeria and The People’s Republic of China, expressing delight that the relationship has continued to strengthen.

In a letter of felicitation with President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Republic of China and the country’s National Day, President Buhari said although the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted economies of the world, “It, however, gladdens my heart that despite this, our two countries have remained steadfast and supported each other over the years.”

