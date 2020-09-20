Daily News

FG urged to act on threats of renewed insecurity in Zamfara

By
Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

A political interest group, Patriots for Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has called on the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to address what it described as threats of renewed insecurity in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, PAPSD said the call has become necessary following repeated ungraded utterances of some political leaders in the state.

The statement, signed by the chairman of PAPSD, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, accused loyalists of a former governor of the state of beating the “war drums”.

