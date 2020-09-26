FG warns civil servants not to join nationwide strike

Nigerian Government has warned workers under the federal government not to join the planned strike by labour unions across the country scheduled to start on Monday.

“All officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties,” Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of civil service, said in a statement on Friday.

Yemi-Esan said the federal government is in talks with the labour unions towards ensuring that all agitations by the workers are resolved.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September, 2020, restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice,” she added.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and its affiliate unions had enjoined workers to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday, pending when the federal government reverses the price of petrol and electricity tariff.

Other unions such as the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), the Joint Action Front (JAF), Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), aviation unions, among others, have also declared their interest to join in the strike.

The 36 states governors have also shared the federal government’s stance to make unions shelve its plan. The Nigeria Governors Forum cautioned the unions against embarking on a nationwide industrial action.

The Forum members, according to NGF’s Vice Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, instead suggested the provision of a cushioning arrangement to ameliorate the effect of subsidy removal.

Electricity distribution companies had hiked their tariffs from about N30.23 to about N62.33 per kWh for Nigerians after the federal government said it would no longer subsidise electricity consumption.

Also, the price of petrol increased from about N145 to about N161 per litre while the federal government said it will no longer subsidize petrol too.