Finding Freedom author films with Netflix after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $150million deal 

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie has revealed he is filming with Netflix days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a $150million megadeal with the media giant.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, who recently bought a $14million mansion in Santa Barbara, announced a new deal with the streaming service last week, and said they wanted to provide ‘hope and inspiration’ with their upcoming projects.

Omid shared a snap on his Instagram page yesterday revealing he was ‘shooting a little something with Netflix’, although he did not reveal what the project would be. It is not known whether the project is linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal editor Omid wrote the controversial biography Finding Freedom which raised eyebrows for its gushing praise and intimate knowledge of the Duke and the Duchess – but the couple claimed they were not interviewed and did not contribute to the book.

The biographer shared a snap as he said he was ‘shooting a little something for Netflix’ yesterday

His move to work with the media giant comes days after a royal source claimed Meghan and Prince Harry failed to tell the Queen, 94, about their Netflix deal, which could be worth as much as $150million, before announcing it to the world.

Her Majesty had to be told by her aides about the couple’s new venture – which involves a yet-to-be-named production company set on making documentaries, feature films and children’s programming.

A source told The Sun: ‘Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have never produced a TV show, will make documentaries, films, scripted and kids’ programmes in the new partnership.

‘Her Majesty is all too aware of the pitfalls of when senior royals embark on lucrative projects – Prince Edwards’ production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years to name a few,’ the source told Fabulous.

‘Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high profile roles outside of the institution itself.’

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie has revealed he is filming with Netflix days after Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, announced their $150million deal with the media giant

They added, however, that the Queen, ‘knowing her grandson Harry as she does’, will appreciate that the duke and duchess can not be talked out of their plans.

Harry and Meghan said last week they had founded a production company to make documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programmes.

They vowed to make ‘impactful content that unlocks action’ and name-checked Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos and spoke of the firm’s ‘unprecedented reach’.

They are expected to make content which includes work on ‘mental health’, an animated series about women, a nature documentary and shows on community service.

The biography (pictured) offers a window into Meghan and Harry’s lives during their time as senior royals, and is full of details on their shock exit from the royal family

However, royal officials ‘will examine Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal’ after they agreed to approval of any new commercial ventures when they quit public life, according to a source.

A palace insider claimed that despite ditching official duties any profit-oriented plans would be ‘subject to discussion’.

Harry and Meghan got the green light to broker commercial deals in January – but the moneymaking projects will be scrutinised by the Queen after a year.

The historic agreement ruled the couple will drop their HRH titles, pay back £2.4million of taxpayer cash and no longer receive public funds.

In exchange, they were allowed to quit frontline duties and given licence to expand their brand.

Omid’s book Finding Freedom was declared a bestseller with 31,000 copies sold in the UK in the first five days of its release, according to figures from data provider Nielsen Book.

The biography offers a window into Meghan and Harry’s lives during their time as senior royals, and is full of details on their shock exit from the royal family.

It addresses the alleged rift between brothers Harry and William, as well as the relationship between their wives.

Scobie said that while they did not interview the couple, ‘many’ friends gave them insights – providing ‘a lens to the couple through their friends and their circle of aides’.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said the authors may be the ‘only winners’ from the publication of Finding Freedom.

Writing in Vanity Fair, she asked if the book was ‘worth it for Harry and Meghan’ before adding: ‘The irony of Finding Freedom is that, locked down in their rented mansion in LA, the Sussexes have less freedom than they did when they lived in Windsor.’

Meanwhile she added that the book’s authors write that the monarchy had lost two of its greatest assets.

She concluded: ‘They, perhaps, might be the only winners in this rather sad story.’

