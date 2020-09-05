Breaking News

Fintan O’Toole: 10 key moments from six months of lockdown

By
0
Post Views: Visits 26

How did Ireland handle Covid-19? We take a look at the firm early decisions, the mis-steps and the reopenings

1. March 12th

 It was 6.30am in Washington DC and still dark outside when the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar came to a podium outside Blair House. The previous day, Ireland had recorded its first death from Covid-19, and the World Health Organisation had formally declared a global pandemic.  

Varadkar was calm but blunt: “There will be many more cases. More people will get sick and unfortunately, we must face the tragic reality that some people will die.” 

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Government expects to reopen all pubs by the middle of this month

Previous article

David McWilliams: Germany vs Italy for the future of Europe

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News