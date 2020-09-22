Breaking News

Fintan O’Toole: Ireland’s young and working classes are in the Covid-19 firing line

By
0
Post Views: Visits 50

A friend of mine works for the HSE. And she has no entitlement to sick pay. Like tens of thousands of other workers in the health system, she is employed through an agency, so her rights are limited. This anomaly exemplifies a much larger problem in the official response to the pandemic. All the emphasis is on personal responsibility. The real-life conditions that shape behaviour are largely ignored.

It is wrong to go to work if you are feeling ill. But you can’t just choose to stay at home. You need rights, protections, security, a replacement income – and those are social and political creations, not personal options.  

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

‘The Fight Is Over,’ Obaseki Extends Hand Of Fellowship To Oshiomole, Ize-Iyamu

Previous article

House insurance: save yourself money by reviewing your policy

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News