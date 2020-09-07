Fire Razes Bayelsa Mechanic Village, Destroys 10 Shops, 8 Vehicles

An early morning fire outbreak on Sunday at the Bayelsa Mechanic Village destroyed eight parked vehicles and 10 shops.

It was gathered that the fire incident started at about 3.00 am on Sunday but was put out by men of the fire service who responded to a distress call.

Mr Denis Ekiyor who resides at Imiringi road, off Tombia roundabout said that the timely intervention of firemen prevented the fire from escalating.

“The fire incident was nipped early enough; the fire service battled to contain it and 10 shops were affected, some cars parked were also burnt and there are 10 of them.

“There was nobody there when the inferno started, so it did not affect any human life,” Ekiyor stated.

Mr Mike Okoli, Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa said in a telephone interview that investigation was underway.

Okoli said he had visited the scene and assured the victims and traders that the Police would ensure security of their property while investigation continued.

“The Deputy Governor of the state was also there earlier to show concern, empathy and support to the victims”, he said.

Meanwhile Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State, on Friday said he was welcomed to office by the Kara Bridge tankers fire disaster.

Ogungbemide made this know during his courtesy visit to the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi I, on Friday to receive the royal father’s blessings.

According to the him, the coming of a hero is always loaded with challenges.

“I was welcomed to Lagos State with the Kara Bridge inferno where three petrol tankers got involved in a crash.

“For 12 hours, I was standing on the bridge making sure that things work well.

“The following week, there was another crash; then, I said yes, this is Lagos. I have arrived.

“When we were trying to come out of that, the Third Mainland Bridge came up and we needed to be around.

“There were insinuations, and fear, gridlock everywhere, blackmail here and there; but, so far so good, more than a month now, Lagos has not collapsed in spite of the fact that we collapsed the bridge,” he said.

Ogungbemide said that when he was coming to Badagry, he saw gridlock at Iyana-Ipaja and wondered if the Third Mainland Bridge traffic had extended to the area.

“We have been managing gridlock in Lagos and gridlock has become part of us, we have outlived it and we will continue to outlive it,” he said.

Ogungbemide said it was unfortunate that crashes that resulted in the lost of lives were recorded because of container falling on innocent citizens.

He said that FRCS had organised three different types of enforcement interventions to curb the excesses of truck drivers on the highways.

“Presently, the intervention is working and the rate of crashes have reduced; people are testifying to it, we pray it will continue,” he said.

The sector commander said he was in Badagry to receive royal blessings, adding that he was at hom.

Ogungbemide said that about 12 years ago, he was the one bringing his superior officers to the palace.

“But today, I am touched and moved when I’m being brought here to see his majesty, because by counting number, I have come here with more than four of my superior to see the king.

“Twelve years after I left Badagry, Akran is still looking younger, this is an indication that God is here.

“On this ground of Badagry, I started gaining prominence as a road safety officer by virtue of the blessings I received from the palace.

“I have come again to Lagos as the sector commander. I cannot do anything without coming to receive your blessings for success, the success that has made you to be on the throne of your father 43 years ago.

“Badagry is the greatest of all cities; after the completion of Lagos Badagry Expressway, the town will become the future of Lagos,” he said.

Responding, Akran prayed that the tenure of Ogungbemide in Lagos would be successful, and that road crashes would be reduced to minimal level during his tenure.

The Badagry monarch, thereafter, honoured the sector commander with an award of Badagry Pilgrimage.

In his remarks, Mr Babatope Agbaje, the Badagry Unit Commander of FRSC Command, thanked the monarch for honouring his boss with a warm reception.

