Fire razes two petrol tankers, buildings in Rivers

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A raging inferno has burnt two petrol tankers laden with petroleum products and buildings at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The two tankers reportedly exploded into flames at Erico and Heritage filling stations at Rumuolumeni.

It was learnt the fire, which raged on Monday evening spread to nearby buildings.

Youths in the area were said to have mobilised to put out the fire and were later assisted by the officials of the state fire service.

The Commissioner of Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, who reportedly visited the scene of the incident, said the government had constituted a team to minimize incidents of gas explosion in gas stations across the local government areas of the state.

He said the state government had also continued to sensitise individuals on the cause and dangers of such incidents.

Medee commended the youths who assisted the government in putting out the fire outbreak, expressing the commitment of the government to ensure safety of lives and properties of RIvers People.