Firm introduces two malt flavours

NIGERIAN Breweries Plc, makers of Maltina has unveiled two flavoured two flavoured malt drinks–Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla – to Maltina Classic.

The brand has announced a campaign: Own The Flavour, to introduce the flavours to consumers.

Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio manager of Non Alcoholic Drinks at Nigerian Breweries, said: “With the Own The Flavour campaign, Maltina is encouraging young Nigerians to express themselves on their terms while owning their narrative and flavour of choice.

‘’…we want to show Nigerians that you do not have to be stereotyped into one thing. You are free to be different versions of yourself.

Maltina partnered three brand ambassadors -Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, multi-talented actress, producer, and humanitarian, Osas Ighodaro, and award winning actress and entrepreneur, Tomike Adeoye, to showcase the campaign.

They will tour the country, meet people to capture stories, while giving consumers a taste of chilled Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla.

Elohor Olumide Awe, senior Brand manager said: “We are excited to unveil our three brand ambassadors. We have chosen these amazing women who already are owning their flavour in various ways. We believe they embody our campaign message…”

Speaking on the launch, Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing director at Nigerian Breweries, noted: “The launch of flavoured malt is long overdue and as the market leader, Maltina is taking the lead to reintroduce consumers to the refreshing and indulgent taste of our nourishing Maltina drink infused with flavours.

‘’We understand our audiences, and we see that young consumers are looking for exciting flavour experiences and variety in their favourite malt drink, just as they seek excitement in their daily lives.”

‘’…Maltina has consistently taken the first position in the exploration of flavoured malt to appeal to audiences, pioneering dynamic flavours as Maltina Exotic, Strawberry, and Pineapple flavours, way ahead of its time in 1998.’’