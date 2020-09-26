Firm kicks off cash rewards for vulnerable Nigerians

Following the economic disruption posed by Coronavirus within vulnerable families in Nigeria, Upfield Foods has announced a ‘Spread Smiles’ Twin Tub Pack Campaign with N5Million cash rewards up for grabs.

This new initiative will involve the participation of Blue Band consumers, offering them an opportunity to nominate a family in need to receive financial rewards up to N50, 000 for every Twin Tub Pack of 250g, 450g or 900g purchased. Consumers will also win instant gifts and get the chance to nominate a disadvantaged family that they believe will greatly benefit from financial assistance using a code provided on the Twin Tub Pack.

UF Head of Marketing, West Africa, Francis Afoani, said they felt the need to provide solutions that support disadvantaged families during this period while ensuring nutritious and quality foods are consistently available to consumers.

Brand Manager, Blue Band Nigeria, Titilope Reju said the campaign stays true to their objective of helping parents grow healthy and happy kids.