Firm offers discount on vehicles to mitigate COVID-19 challenges

CFAO Motors, sole distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria, has unveiled a special COVID-19 business support package for Suzuki vehicles to all corporate organisations in any part of the country. Suzuki is a Japanese auto brand, which has been in existence for over 65 years, and sold in different countries.

According to the General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, Mrs. Aissatou Diouf, who spoke with The Guardian, the package aims to provide succour to corporate organisations to cushion the negative effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

With this package, corporate organisations are entitled to the N1million discount when they purchase any of these Suzuki models- Alto, Dzire or Ciaz between August 15 and September 30. All three models are suitable for corporate organisations as official vehicles for executives or pool cars.



Since CFAO Motors secured the exclusive franchise for Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria last year, it has unveiled a couple of packages and incentives for sales and after-sales.

Among these packages is the Trade-in option, which gives owners of vehicles the opportunity to trade in any brand of vehicle for a brand new Suzuki vehicle. CFAO Motors is also partnering with major Nigerian banks to offer finance schemes.

The company is also offering a water-tight service package, which guarantees quality servicing, genuine spare parts as well as after-sales pick-up and drop off service in Lagos.