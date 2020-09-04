Daily News

Firm promises effective e-hailing service

By
By Alao Abiodun

MyKab, a technology company that  provides a platform for users to obtain services provided by transport providers, has assured users that it will provide effective e-hailing service.

Disturbed by the agonising situations riders experience daily and the  challenges faced by drivers, industry professionals established MyKab,  an e-hailing ride services with a difference.

A spokesman for the company said: “It is a homegrown application committed to putting stakeholders in their rightful place. MyKab is an e-hailing car hire services put in place by professionals to deliver state-of-the-art ride hailing experience. It is the solution to the problems riders face daily each time they hail a cab.”

The Business Development Manager of the firm, Busola Agboola, said: “MyKab was created to plug the disconnect between drivers, riders and the e-hailing company. These disconnects have mostly led to a  distrust among the major players in the industry.

“So, we are building a company that is Nigerian, safety-focused, driver inclusive that brings comfort and safety to the riders.”

