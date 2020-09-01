Firm targets one million Africans for empowerment

By Danniel Essiet

The founder CEO Tribe, Samson Olatunde, has set an ambitious agenda to empower one million Africans.

Speaking on its ‘2023 Agenda to empower one million Africans’, Olatunde said the new initiative is aimed at catalysing the creation and growth of digital, innovative startups and small and medium sized businesses (SMEs).

According to him, it was part of efforts to help empower businesses in Sub-Saharan African countries to leverage 21st Century’s digital tools.

He stressed that the agenda to equip Africans digitally is premised on the need to leverage the pandemic to reposition the continent’s teeming innovators in line with Frontiers Emerging Markets (FEM) across sectors.

“It is aimed at entrepreneurs, CEOs, SMEs, startups, and marketing professionals who want to develop their digital skills. Professionals who want to develop and enhance their businesses and services using digital tools.

“The goal to empower young people is fair and sustainable in the future. Digital CEO Tribe is the brilliant initiative of founders and our team. It is Africa’s largest community of digitally savvy professionals. Despite the slow digital revolution in the country, the team is relentless in its quest.

“Digital CEO Tribe has various initiatives, one of which is Digital CEO Africa Summit. It is helping individuals and organisations in Africa to be relevant. In the last five years, the summit is touring Africa countries and exposing youths to a world of opportunities using digital tools,” he said.

The summit, which has held in 15 universities in Nigeria and two in Africa; Ghana, and Burkina Faso, has empowered over 200,000 youths since inception.

Since its start, the Digital Conversation has hosted key industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs. The event promotes promising entrepreneurs and showcases their achievements.

It has provided over 3000 participants the opportunity to be creative and have a strong network of young entrepreneurs to share ideas and opportunities.