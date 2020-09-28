Firm’s new product excites consumers

SNF Foods Limited, manufactures and marketers of Activa pure vegetable oil and Whippy mayonnaise, is offering consumer a free sampling of its vegetable oil.

General Manager of Marketing at SNF Foods Mr. Goke Olaleye said the sampling would hold in open markets, retail outlets, motor parks and religious houses.

He said through this initiative, the company was offering the public the healthiest choice of cooking oil, noting that ‘’the vegetable oil is 100 per cent transfat and cholesterol-free.

Olaleye said consumers had been receiving free Activa pure vegetable oil.

SNF Foods is Nigerian-owned, with factory in Onitsha, Anambra State, and headquarters in Lagos.