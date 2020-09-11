First Bank MD, Adesola Adeduntan, Bags Forbes Award; Buhari Congratulates Him

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria Limited Dr. Adesola Adeduntan (FCA) as he receives his Forbes Award.

Dr Adeduntan, on Friday, September 11, 2020, received the Forbes Best of Africa Award, in New York City, United States of America.

President Buhari noted that the conferment of the Award on Dr Adedutan is an indication that Nigeria has a surfeit of illustrious professionals in all spheres of endeavour, “who can hold their own in any part of the world.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Award is for business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

President Buhari, in his remarks, urged Dr. Adeduntan to always hoist the flag of the country proudly, and tell the true Nigerian story to his colleagues and counterparts the world over.

