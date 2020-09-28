FixingNigeria 3.0 – Nigerian youth leaders, others, set to discuss transparency in governance

Youth leaders, policymakers, lawmakers, media and civil society leaders will gather in Abuja on Thursday, October 1 at YarAdua Centre by 9 a.m. to debate and formulate strategies that will promote and develop a more sustainable and efficient democracy for Nigeria by dissecting the urgent and fundamental issues of accountability and transparency in governance.

The #FixingNigeria National Youth Conference, which is being convened by Ernest and Ibrahim Foundation, will feature the following speakers: Justice Ishaq Usman Bello (Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory), Bukola Saraki (former President of the Nigerian Senate), Ismaeel Ahmed (SSA to the President, Social Investment), Kolade Akinjo (Member, House Of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria); Simon Karu (Member, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria) and Sam Amadi (Coordinator, Abuja School of Political and Social Thought).

Other speakers and panellists include: Idris Akinbajo (Managing Editor, Premium Times), Shola Olapade (Leadership and Governance Consultant), Olusoji Oyawoye (John Maxwell Certified Leadership Coach), Ike Neliaku (Nigerian Prize for Leadership), Senator Iroegbu, (Publisher, Global Sentinel), Ndi Katu (Right Activist), Hamzat Lawal (Founder, Connected Development), Ibrahim Faruk (Program Manager, Governance and Development, Yiaga Africa), Chibuzor Okereke (Executive Director, Project Hope Alive) and other panelists.

Attendance, though free, is however strictly by online registration through the organization’s website, ernestandibrahim.org and pre-qualification and accreditation will be done online and through the organization’s contact center.

According to the convener, Ernest Nwosu, the #FixingNigeria National Youth Conference is “a platform for all Nigerian youth leaders to learn, debate, express ideas, discuss and brain storm on short terms and long terms strategies to fixing Nigeria while equipping self with leadership skills in preparation for national assignment and service.”

Having organized two past editions, this 3rd Edition also known as #FixingNigeria 3.0 would be focused on governance issues and right leadership especially as it concerns the democratic values of transparency and accountability, organisers said.

The overall objectives of the #FixingNigeria 3.0 is to debate and review the roles of policy makers, lawmakers, media and CSOs in developing more robust strategies that promote accountability and transparency in governance. Secondly, to review and recommend policies that will promote accountability and transparency in governance. Thirdly would be to teach the youth ways and lawful procedures and processes of holding public leaders accountable while advocating for OPEN GOVERNMENT. Finally, a very important objective of this national youth conference would be to inspire and teach youth leaders the imperatives and strategies needed to personally equip one’s self with these democratic qualities of accountability and transparency – a bedrock for right leadership, good governance and enduring legacy.

We believe that Nigeria is on the verge of the greatest transition it has ever experienced. That transition is the possibility of seeing the transformation of the youngest and brightest minds in our country today, to becoming patriots and nationalists; young men and women, who will form the critical mass required to build upon the foundations of our great leaders, past and present, a nation which is driven by strong institutions, visionary and selfless leadership rooted in strong values and democratic tenets, the organisers said.

The future of the greatest, most diverse, and most prosperous black nation on earth, is right before us, and in the hands of the youth of this country. Collectively, we all must rise and seize the moment, said the convener.

Registration and further details of the event are available online via www.ernestandibrahim.org or the registration portal – fixingnaija.eventbrite.com. Admission to the conference is free but online registration is required.

Signed by

Rukuya Iyayi Ibrahim (Project Director)