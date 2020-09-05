Flood: 20 died, 50,000 houses, farmlands destroyed in Jigawa

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa State Emergency and Management Agency (SEMA) has announced that death toll in the state has risen to twenty-person with thousands of houses and farmlands destroyed as a result of a devastating flood that ravaged the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Yusuf Sani Babura, told Newsmen in Dutse, that annual flood affected 17 out of the 27 local government areas of the state throwing the lives of the communities into chaos, added that the death involved mostly children as a result of building collapse.

His words; “Annual flood has destroyed 50,000 houses while farmlands were submerged crops include maize, millet, guinea corn and rice perished in most of the LGA’s of the state as a result of a heavy downpour occurred last week”.

According to the Executive Secretary, the state government has directed the agency to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to the affects communities. “the affected victims temporarily relocated to various schools, mosques and relatives houses.”

He explained that relief materials were provided to the victims which include assorted food items, medicine, beddings, canoes and temporary shelter, stated further government is doing it’s best to avert the situation to other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has expressed deep concern over the devastating flood that ravaged some parts of the state resulting in the death of scores of people with thousands of houses and farmlands destroyed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.