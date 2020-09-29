Flood: FG to build walls round River Kaduna

…sympathises with flood victims

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Federal Government has said help was on the way for flood victims in Kaduna, following plans to build flood walls around River Kaduna to protect the people and their properties.

The Acting Director, National Water Resources Institute, Kaduna, Dr. Martin Edufie, who disclosed this yesterday, regretted that Kaduna had in recent years suffered spates of floods, leading to loss of lives and properties, including houses, crops and even farmlands.

While addressing the ‘2020 World Rivers Day’ yesterday in Kaduna, with the theme: ‘’Waterways in our Communities’’, Edufie said the Federal Government’s plan was based on yearly study on flood in Kaduna State.

He said: “Very soon, we are going to have a flood control project in Kaduna. We are going to have flood walls on both banks of River Kaduna to protect the people.

“This is as a result of our yearly study on flood in Kaduna State. Every year, we study the flood in Kaduna and submit our report to our Minister. The Minister has taken steps to address the challenge.

‘’People are encroaching on flood lane, we need to respect the waterways and ensure quality of water. Water serves several purposes. World River Day started in 2005, every fourth Sunday of September to highlight the importance of rivers.’’

In his remarks, Kaduna State Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu Inuwa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Umar Lere, on the occasion, said river pollution and climate change were the challenges facing river development.

“The other major challenge is climate change and its pursuant effects. Climate change is having a multitude of immediate and long term impacts on water resources across the world.

“These include flooding, drought, sea level rise in estuaries, drying up of rivers, poor water quality in surface and groundwater system. Even here in Kaduna, we are experiencing excessive rainfall which leads to flooding and damage to life and property across the city.

‘’The solution pivots on taking urgent action to utilise science technology and innovation policies relevant to water audit and management,” she said.

In his remarks,the Managing Director, Kaduna State Water Corporation, Malam Sanusi Maikudi, said mankind should respect river because it is source of employment, food, economic activities and recreation.

“It is time to start dredging river to make them navigable and improve water transportation,” he said.

