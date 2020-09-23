Flood killed 25, injured 20 in Bauchi

David Adenuga Bauchi

No fewer than 25 persons have died following a heavy flood caused by torrential rainfall in 15 Local Government Areas in Bauchi State this year.

About 20 persons have also been injured so far.

Deputy Governor Sen. Baba Tela made the disclosures while receiving officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the State Government House in Bauchi, the capital.

He said about N950 million is needed to replace the loss of properties, which include 2200 hectares of land and over 3500 houses affected.

He said: ”I will like to mention that through NEMA we have received various types of food items, total 220 trailers as relief materials.

”The issue of flooding has been a reoccurring decimal not only in the State but the whole Nation. In Bauchi, about 15 Local Government Areas have been affected by the flooding which is because of the unusual rainfall earlier predicted by NEMA.

”We have over 3,500 houses destroyed; 2,200 hectares of farmlands also destroyed and you know we depend on farming in this part of the world.

“In the process of the flooding, we have sadly lost about 25 lives about 20 persons were also injured. We commiserate with the families of the victims.”

The NEMA, boss who was represented by Bashir Garga, the Director of Liaison Services warned of heavy rainfall in Zaki Local Government Area, adding it was necessary for the government to implement proactive measures against it.

He said: ”The annual flood outlook informed that 102 Local Government Areas in 28 states fall within the highly probable risk states while 275 LGAs in the Federation, including Federal Capital Territory, FCT fall within the moderately probable risk zones.

”Unfortunately, the predicted floods have started to occur in any parts of the country and Bauchi is not an exception.

“Therefore, it’s imperative to activate all plans and measures against the prediction as to the season moves to its peak. This year the highly probable risk area in Bauchi is Zaki LGA.”

