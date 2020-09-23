Flood ravages 36 communities in Niger

Justina Asishana – Minna

As the rains continue in the country, over 36 communities in Lapai local government area of Niger state have been affected by the flood.

Houses, properties, farms, livestock, and valuables worth billions of Naira have been washed away by the flood.

In the past one week, the rains have been calling unabatedly in Niger state with rains falling two days in a row.

Although no lives have been confirmed to be lost a lot of residents in the communities have lost their houses and farms.

Most of the affected people are currently living in temporary camps while others are living with relatives in the upland areas which are not affected by floods.

One of the youths associations in Lapai local government area, National Kakanda Development Association (NKADA) has raised alarm over the effect of the flood in the 36 communities in Lapai local government area.

In a press statement issued and jointly signed by the Association President, Alhaji Ismaila Ayuba and General Secretary, Umar Apataku lamented that they are in need of foods, shelter and medical care like drugs.

The association disclosed that the houses and farms affected were in villages in Ebwa, Apataku, Arah, Kuchi and many others.

“We are deeply in pains as our herds of cattle, rice farms; maize and cassava crops were completely destroyed.”

The Association has also written to the state Governor asking him to resettle victims of flood in Kakanda communities of Lapai Local Government.

The letter read, “Sir, the devastating reoccurrence of the perennial flood is unbearable due to loss of human lives, animals, farm crops and other property.

“We appeal to our listening Governor to resettle the affected communities on the sites identified in Kolu and Madalla of Lapai LGA, Niger State. The resettlement, if achieved will bring a lasting solution to flood disaster in the area.”