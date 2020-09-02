Flood Ravages Houses, Farmlands In Kaduna

Residents affected by flood in Kaduna State exiting their residence on September 1, 2020.

Several houses and farmlands have been ravaged by flood in parts of Kaduna State.

The flooding occurred after a downpour on Monday night and lasted till Tuesday morning.

As a result, many residents have been forced out of their homes.

The incident comes weeks after the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) issued an alert that some Local Government Areas in the state were likely to experience flooding.

READ ALSO: Southern Kaduna Indigenes Commend Govt For Effort To Tackle Bandit Attacks

The agency also warned residents of the affected areas to vacate to safer places; a warning which some failed to adhere to.

The affected areas include Abubakar Kigo road, Barnawa,Kudenda, Ungwar Dosa, among others.

According to the emergency officials, those areas were prone to flooding as a result of drainages being blocked with refuse, and people building structures along water channels.