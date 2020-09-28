Flood sweeps away man in Ondo, ravages Kogi, Niger

Houses submerged along Lokoja-Ganaja Road in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday. PHOTO: NAN

• Anambra sets up 20 holding camps



• Malami donates N11m to flood victims in Kebbi

A middle-aged man has been swept away by flood in Iwaro Oka community of Akoko South West Local Government area, Ondo State at the weekend.



Sources said the motorcycle of the farmer, simply identified as Akede, was seen inside the river very close to a popular filling station, which made people aware that the farmer was missing.

Family members were thrown into mourning when all efforts to find him proved abortive. His body was later recovered in a river very close to St Patrick’s College, Iwaro Oka at the weekend. Members of the deceased’s family were in pensive mood when newsmen visited his residence on Sunday.

The deceased was described by his neighbours as cool-headed and an easy-going person, who cherished his family.

Efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Yusuf were unsuccessful.

Last year, a similar flood swept away a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

In the capital city of Kogi State, the only road linking Kogi East and Eastern Nigeria to the state capital has been flooded for days with the River Niger not being able to contain the huge volume of water.

Canoe and boats are now being employed to navigate the roads which is meant for cars and other road users.

In Niger State, officials of the state government on Sunday visited communities submerged by flood to ascertain the extent of damage and to enable government render assistance to victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the governor, Abubakar Bello, had set up an Information Committee, led by Alhaji Ibrahim Panti, Commissioner for Works, to assess the level of damage by flood in the state.

Among the communities visited by the committee were Sachi and Egagi in Lavun Local Government Area while others could not be accessed as they were still submerged by flood.

Panti explained that the mandate of the committee was to get first-hand information on the level of damage with a view to providing a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in the state. He added that the effort was to enable government provide succour to victims in form of relief materials.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government says it has commenced the clearing and fumigation of 20 holding camps across the state in preparation for the predicted flood.



The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief Paul Odenigbo, made this known in Awka while interacting with newsmen on the predictions by relevant weather agencies.

According to him, the predictions by Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that some states, including Anambra, would experience flooding have made it imperative for the government to sensitize the people and also make adequate preparations ahead of the disaster.

He urged those living in the riverine areas not to wait until the situation gets out of hand before moving out but rather get prepared to relocate as soon as they were told to do so.

In Kebbi State, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has donated N11 million to flood victims in Gwandu Emirate.



In a statement signed by the SA Media to the minister, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami made the donation through his two NGOs, Khadimiyya for Justice and Development and Kadi Malami Foundation.

The statement said that Malami was at the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, while on a sympathy visit in Kebbi State, adding that the flood victims of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Area are to receive N2 million, while N1 million each was for victims of the remaining nine local government areas.

“I was in Kebbi to sympathise with the people over the flood that affected the state and also condole with the Emir of Gwandu over the death of some traditional title holders in the Emirate, including the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Halidu Sa’adu; Tafidan Gwandu, Alhaji Yahya Bawa and District Head of Aliero,” he said.

Responding, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar, thanked the minister for ‘homecoming’. ‘The royal father then called for more unity, obedience to the rule of law and respect for constituted authorities.

