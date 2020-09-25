Floods submerge Lokoja communities, others

•Kebbi SEMA establishes IDP camps

•Ebonyi asks residents of flood-prone areas to relocate

•Buhari’s wife seeks support for flood victims

•Abdulrazaq urges Fed Govt to dredge River Niger •Agency advises Rivers residents

FLOODS are spreading in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, and threatening to cut off the residents from many other parts of the state and roads linking the town with other parts of the country.

Already, residents of the Ganaja area of Lokoja and motorists heading inward the town from other parts of the state and the eastern part of the country face the threat of being cut off by rampaging flood.

Several houses around Ganaja village have been submerged and the surging water has risen to the roof level of the ground floor of some multi-storey buildings.

The development, which was worsened by an overnight rain, became more noticeable from Tuesday, following the overflow of the banks of River Niger.

Torrential rains accompanied by thunder and lightning poured from 11.45 p.m on Wednesday and lasted well over two hours, felling a number of fences in Phase 1 area of the town.

Portions of Ganaja road became impassable yesterday due to the continuous rise in the water level.

Vehicle owners, particularly those with businesses or offices located after the Ganaja village roundabout and beyond resorted to trekking through the backwaters of the town’s 500 housing units to get to the destinations.

Other establishments along the axis include the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (Prime FM) and the Salem University, both in Jimgbe, as well as privately-owned Prime Polytechnic, down in Gidan Bassa.

Commercial tricyclists charged as high as N200 for a ride that used to cost N50.

Several others expressed the fear that the worst might still happen as the water level kept rising.

Motorists from Kogi East and parts of Ajaokuta may have serious transportation challenge getting to the state capital as there is not alternative.

During the 2012 flooding that ravaged the state, the then Kogi State governor, Capt. Idris Wada, graded a bypass through the 500 housing units, to address the situation.

But the bypass sooner got bad.

Before the 2020 flood, the people living around the Ganaja village and motorists had to contend with making do with a single lane of the major road, owing to its dilapidated condition.

At Koto-Karfe, an agricultural hub in Kogi Local Government Area, flood has submerged several rice and other farms, threatening to overrun the federal highway that connects the state to the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

Also, Chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, has said the state government had established Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state for flood victims.

Dododo spoke when officials of Jack Rich Aid Foundation, a philanthropic organisation under Belema Oil in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, visited the state government at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said: “The floods had rendered many people homeless. A large number of houses have collapsed and this led to establishment of 52,911 IDP centres across the state as at 12 midnight yesterday (Wednesday).

“In Argungu town alone we have nine IDP centres. The worse hit local government areas are: Bagudo, Koko-Bese and Yauri in terms of losing farmlands and displaced persons.”

The chairman explained that of the 102 local governments across Nigeria to be affected by floods, according to NIMET’s forecast, 11 are in Kebbi State.

He listed the local governments as: Augie, Argungu, Bunza, Birnin-Kebbi, Bagudo, Koko-Bese, Dandi, Shanga, Yauri, Ngaski and Zuru, adding that the floods had extended to 18 local governments of the state.

In Ebonyi State, the Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA) has advised residents in flood-prone communities to relocate to safe locations to avoid heavy casualties.

EB-SEMA Executive Secretary Ken Oziomaeze told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, that the relocation became necessary due to the 2020 rainfall prediction by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Oziomaeze said eight of the 13 local government areas of the state had been identified as flood risk areas.

“The local governments are: Ohaoazara, Onicha, Ikwo, Afikpo North, Ezza South, Ohaukwu, Ezza North and Ezza South,” he said.

The President’s wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerians to support victims of flood across the country to cushion the effect of the disaster.

She spoke yesterday during the distribution of materials donated by her non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Future Assured Initiative in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Hajia Buhari, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi, said the gesture was part of her passion to provide support for the needy in the society.

Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Inga, expressed appreciation to Hajia Buhari for helping the victims.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday urged the Federal Government to dredge and constantly de-silt the River Niger banks to end the perennial flooding in its adjoining states, like Kwara.

The governor spoke in Likpata, one of the riverine communities of Edu Local Government Area where thousands of houses and farmlands estimated at billions of naira were submerged by a recent flood.

“Two days ago, I saw the President and I raised this issue (dredging the River Niger and de-silting the Kainji and Jebba dams). The issue also came up for discussion at the last NEC meeting. It is an agenda we have always put on the table,” he said.

Also, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Mr. Felix Obuah, has advised the residents to show personal commitment towards tackling the flooding in the state.