Florida apartment decorated from floor to ceiling with Budweiser cans goes on sale for $100,000

An apartment with Budweiser cans covering nearly every room from floor to ceiling has gone on sale for $100,000.

The 815 sq ft property, in Lake Worth, Florida, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but a couple of Budweiser signs welcoming visitors outside the home give only the tiniest hint of what is inside.

The home’s former beer-loving owner, who is reportedly a US Navy veteran who died in June, spent 16 years plastering nearly every wall and ceiling with empty cans of the popular beer, with stunning photos demonstrating the neatness of their creation.

The living room, both bedrooms, kitchen and walk-in wardrobe are among the rooms seen with the red and white cans adorning the walls and ceiling, according to TODAY.

The only rooms free of any cans are both of the apartment’s bathrooms. Also displayed in the flat is a host of classically American memorabilia, including Buffalo Bills and baseball posters.

Adams-Kearney, who owns the brokerage Kearney & Associates Realty, where the home is listed, said she has been in real estate for 15 years but had never encountered anything like the Budweiser apartment.

‘We’ve seen some things in our days because we’ve been through the short sale market and the foreclosure market but nothing like this,’ she commented.

The agent said she first learned about the property when she was called by Kris Johnson, the representative for the estate of the owner, veteran Mike Amelotte, who had died in June.

Since being listed, Adams-Kearney said the apartment has had multiple offers and is now under contract with potential new owners who did not see the home before putting in an offer