FMC Abeokuta tops Servicom rating

THE Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State has emerged overall best in the Servicom Presidency Compliance Evaluation of some FMCs.

The centre was awarded a 3 Star Service status with a remark acceptable ***.

Besides, the institution was adjudged to have most aspects and criteria of service delivery covered.

Other FMCs evaluated and with 2 Star and Fair ** remark included FMC Ebute-Metta, FMC Ido-Ekiti, FMC Gombe, FMC Azare, FMC Nguru, FMC Umuahia, FMC Yenagoa, FMC Asaba, FMC Makurdi and FMC Gusau.

Those with 1 Star status are FMC Birni Kebbi, FMC Owerri and FMC Owo.

The Medical Director, FMC Abeokuta, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, expressed delight and satisfaction about the result, promising to sustain and improve on the rating.