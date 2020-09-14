Footage captures little girl’s adorable reaction after she tasted a green chilli pepper

By Emilia Jiang For Mailonline

This is the adorable moment a little Chinese girl discovered her dislike for green chillies after she tried the spicy pepper for the first time.

Viral footage shows the young child excitedly taking a bite of the green chilli before her smiley face suddenly turned into a frown when she realised how spicy the pepper was.

Millions of social media users were amused by the girl’s funny reaction after the clip was recently shared online by the parent.

The video is said to have been recorded by the girl’s mother at their home in Mianyang, Sichuan province of south-western China, reported Chinese media.

The young girl became intrigued by the spicy peppers and wanted to taste them after seeing her family eating them on the dinner table.

The mother eventually agreed to let her daughter take a bite of the chillies after the child insisted to try them herself.

Footage shows the little girl smiling with excitement while holding two green peppers in her hand after she picked them from the family’s field.

As she took a small bite of the chilli, the child started coughing fiercely and immediately spat out the pepper.

The Chinese girl is seen making a sour face while holding her tongue with her hand, seemingly overwhelmed by how spicy the chilli was.

The mother can be heard chuckling in the background as she filmed her daughter’s reaction to the tasting session.

Millions of web users were amused by the little girl’s expression as the video quickly became viral on Chinese social media.

One commenter wrote: ‘Hahaha, this is hilarious. She is so cute.’

Another one replied: ‘This is great parenting, now the kid knows not to eat everything they see.’

The video comes as another girl from California has also been caught off guard after munching through a jalapeno pepper that turned out to be really spicy.

The footage was recorded by mother-of-two Jennie Jean at the family home in Rancho Cordova, California, in January.

In the video, her two-year-old daughter Aurewen can be seen standing in the kitchen in a pink onesie while holding a jalapeno in her left hand.

It was met with some criticism by social media users who said that allowing a toddler to eat a chilli pepper was dangerous.

But the mother-of-two reassured critics that Aurewen was fine once she spat the remnants out and that she had even tried to go back for more.