Footage shows moment a driver plowed through BLM protesters during Breonna Taylor protest in Denver

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:01 EDT, 24 September 2020 | Updated: 15:20 EDT, 24 September 2020

Horrifying footage shows the moment a driver plowed through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters during unrest in Denver, Colorado, following the Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict two police officers with Breonna Taylor‘s death.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot dead on March 13 when police officers entered her home.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the jury declined to bring any charges against two of the three policemen who fired into Taylor’s apartment because their actions were found to have been justified under Kentucky law as they returned fire after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them, wounding one.

Police fired a total of 32 shots after the one round from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he fired a warning shot because he feared a criminal intrusion and did not hear police identify themselves.

Protests erupted across the nation in major cities, including Denver where a man rammed into a crowd of protesters throwing one woman on the hood of the vehicle.

Scroll down for video

Horrifying footage shows the moment a driver plowed through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters during unrest in Denver, Colorado, following the Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict any of the police officers with the death of Breonna Taylor

The car drove through the crowd near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Broadway, hitting one person.

Video posted to social media shows how the car had been surrounded by protesters before suddenly accelerating through the crowd.

Screams come from the group and there are sounds of metal scrapping but a woman reported only minor injuries.

‘I was kind of going up on the hood and I was like, “No, I’m not doing this”, and I rolled over to the side,’ she said. identifying herself to the Denver Post only as Kate. ‘He wasn’t gonna stop even though I was, like, on his hood.’

She said she had come out to demonstrate after state officials ‘let Breonna Taylor’s murderers off’.

The incident happened around 9.15pm once the main protest had finished. During that time, a small group of protesters remained rallying in front of the Colorado Capitol building.

Protests erupted across the US (Denver pictured) following the decision on Wednesday to not indict the officers in the death of Breonna Taylor

Civil rights activists decried the outcome as a miscarriage of justice and part of a nationwide pattern of unwarranted police violence against minorities

The earlier demonstration had featured hundreds of people.

Denver Police said they detained the driver, but they did not release the driver’s identity.

Demonstrators also marched in cities like Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, New York City, Portland and Philadelphia.

The protests erupted Wednesday night across the US after a grand jury indicted one Louisville officer in connection to the March 13 killing, but for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it.

No charges were brought against the two officers who fired their weapon at Taylor, in her home.

Prosecutors said they were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.

Civil rights activists decried the outcome as a miscarriage of justice and part of a nationwide pattern of unwarranted police violence against minorities.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.