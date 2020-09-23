Forgive Oshiomhole, Wike tells Obaseki

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday urged his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, to forgive all those who opposed his re-election bid.

The erstwhile APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and estranged political mentor of Mr Obaseki was one of those who opposed the re-election of the governor after they fell out.

Their unending battle led to the ouster of Mr Oshiomhole, who is a former governor of the state and the defection of Mr Obaseki to the opposition party, the PDP, under whose banner he eventually won the polls.

Mr Wike made the appeal during Mr Obaseki’s thank you visit to him at Government House in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

He also urged Mr Obaseki to forgive those who stood against him in the buildup to the election, noting, “I want to specially thank Edo people for their show of solidarity at the polls.”

Mr Wike also commended Governor Obaseki and his deputy, for standing firmly by Edo people, adding that it was a motivating factor for them to join hands in solidarity.

The governor said he is excited that all the states in the South-south geopolitical zone now belong to one political party “and can now speak with one voice”.

Meanwhile, Mr Obaseki praised Edo people, Mr Wike, and other Peoples Democratic Party Governors for their role in his re-election at the September 19 gubernatorial poll.

Mr Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Betsy Obaseki; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and his wife, Maryann Shaibu, with members of the Edo PDP Campaign Council led by Dan Orbih.

He said Edo people were instrumental to his re-election for a second term.

“I want to thank Edo people for their doggedness and determination in ensuring that their votes counted and the will of the people achieved. The victory at the September 19 poll was made possible by God and God used the people as an instrument to actualise my second term ambition.”

Mr Obaseki expressed appreciation to the Rivers governor who served as the Chairman of PDP National Campaign Council for Edo gubernatorial election, for his immense contribution to his victory at the poll, adding that Edo people recognise his strategic role.

He assured that Edo will be better with his re-election as his administration will concentrate on delivering development to Edo people.

Related