Former Delta Governor, Uduaghan, Dumps APC, Returns To PDP

Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the former Governor of Delta State, on Monday, September 28, 2020, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dr Uduaghan today officially made a return to his former party on whose platform he served as secretary to the government and governor of Delta for eight years.

The former governor was received back into the PDP fold today at his ward, Aigborodo Ward 6, in Warri North Local Government Council of Delta State.

In a chat with Channels Television, Uduaghan noted that for several months now, he has been persuaded to return to the PDP.

Recall that the former governor had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August of 2018.

Moving to the APC, he said in a statement titled ‘Moving On To The Bigger Playing Field’, that he decided to join the ruling party because of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s effort in tackling the crisis in the south-south region.

In 2019, Uduaghan went on to contest for the Delta South senatorial district but lost to James Manager.

The former governor and the APC challenged the result up until the appellate court but lost to his PDP opponent, Senator James Manager.

