Former deputy who admitted to having sex with ex-boyfriend’s son, 16, is sentenced to a year in jail

A former California sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty to having sex with the 16-year-old son of her ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Shauna Bishop, 46, was a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy in April 2019, shortly after she ended a yearlong relationship with a man who also worked for the department.

The man told his ex-wife that he was uncomfortable with the way Bishop behaved around their 16-year-old son, according to The Mercury News.

But the ex-wife had been on friendly terms with Bishop, who was invited to her home to speak to the boy about his drinking and marijuana use, according to court documents.

On April 28, 2019, Bishop was invited to spend the night at the ex-wife’s home.

After the mother fell asleep, Bishop went to the boy’s room and engaged in intercourse and oral sex with him, according to authorities.

Two weeks later, the boy told his 19-year-old sister, who then told her mother. The mother then notified Folsom police.

Bishop told investigators that she was under the influence of Ambien, a sedative used to treat insomnia.

Both Bishop and the boy’s mother took Ambien before going to bed that night, according to authorities.

When the investigation began in May 2019, Bishop was placed on administrative leave. Soon afterward, she resigned.

In June 2019, Bishop was arrested.

As part of a plea agreement, she agreed to plead guilty in July to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss four other charges.

In addition to jail time, Bishop will be placed on five years probation and have to perform 180 hours of community service.

She will also be required to register as a sex offender.