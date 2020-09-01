Former GAA star charged in connection with ATM robberies

A former All Ireland club champion has appeared in court charged in relation to the theft and attempted theft of ATMs in Cavan and Monaghan last year.

Daniel O’Callaghan (30) appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with five offences relating to the theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April and the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August.

Detective Garda Jim Matthews of Bailieborough Garda Station said that he arrested Mr O’Callaghan, of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, on foot of a warrant at Cavan District Court.

Mr O’Callaghan, who has three All Ireland Club Championship medals for Crossmaglen Rangers, is charged with offences under Sections 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act.

State solicitor Michael O’Donovan said he is charged with the attempted theft of the ATM at The Riverfront Hotel, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan, on August 14th, 2019, for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

Mr O’Callaghan is also charged with the criminal damage and the theft of an ATM on Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3rd, 2019, both offences alleged being for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

He is also accused of participating or contributing to the possession of cash intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, on August 14th and August 20th .

Defence barrister Seamus Lannon said his client was already on “quite strict bail for separate but related matters” since January and that he had fully complied with all conditions, to which Det Garda Matthews agreed.

A bond of €1,000 cash and an independent surety of €20,000 was already in place, said Mr Lannon.

Presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns remanded Mr O’Callaghan in custody until Monday.

Four other men, including three brothers from Co Monaghan, have already been charged with involvement in the attempted thefts of the ATMs and have been granted bail by the Special Criminal Court.