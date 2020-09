In this file photo taken on March 24, 2008, Malian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Moctar Ouane holds a presser at the foreign ministry in Bamako where he said that “bands of Tuaregs from neighbouring states” had “backed up” Malian rebel Tuaregs who had recently attacked Malian army in the far north of the country. Georges GOBET / AFP

Former Malian foreign minister Moctar Ouane has been named prime minister by the country’s interim president Bah Ndaw, state television announced Sunday.

Ouane, 64, served as foreign minister between 2004 and 2011 during Amadou Toumani Toure’s presidency.

